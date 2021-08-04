Studios on the Park calling for artists for ‘Sweet and Sour’ show

All ideas, mediums welcome for this exhibit

– Studios on the Park invites artists from all mediums to join the upcoming Sweet & Sour exhibition at Studios on the Park. In this exhibition, artists are encouraged to make a play on the dichotomy or pick a side of Sweet & Sour. Whether you’re thinking about food, attitude, color or duality of contrasting elements, all ideas are welcome for this exhibit.

Studios on the Park says they expect over 7,000 visitors to their 2000 sq. ft. atrium gallery space for this exhibition.

Art sales from these exhibitions also serve as fundraisers for essential arts services to more than 100,000 students, families and visitors each year. Email Studios by November 19, 2021, with images of your work(s) or a description of a work-in-progress. Entry fees will also be due at this time. Final show selections will be based on submissions received and available space.

Timeline:

Photo submission deadline: Nov. 19

Notification of selected work: Nov. 23

Delivery of art: Jan. 3, 12-4 p.m.

Opening reception: Jan. 8, 6-9 p.m.

Pickup of art: Feb. 28, 12-4 p.m.

Guidelines:

Entry fee of $15 for the first piece and $10 for any additional pieces entered. No entry limit.

Original works in any fine art medium.

2D works must be ready-to-hang (professionally framed/wired or gallery wrapped with painted sides).

2D can be no larger than 6′ x 6′ due to 8′ wall height.

3D works must be able to be lifted easily – artists must place works over 15 lb.

Jewelry must be submitted ready-to-display.

Installation artists, please contact Jordan Hockett to arrange a site visit.

Entry procedure:

Curators will select submissions via online images only. Entries must be submitted digitally to sarah@studiosonthepark.org (High res jpeg/png)Title each file name with the Artist’s last name, title of work and dimensions (H•W•D), separated by an underscore. Example: Yoda_Glass Glows_16x12x4.jpeg

Delivery and installation:

Any special arrangements can be made with Jordan Hockett at jhockett@jordanhockett.com. Each selected work must have an exhibition form with delivery. This form will be sent with the final selection list.

Promotion:

Social Media Policy: Studios on the Park carefully curates every Social Media post for each show. Artists are requested to share any Social Media as posted, not create new marketing. Studios will post images with artist/title/size/price of final selections on their website.

Classes, lectures and demos:

This exhibition will be enhanced with classes, lectures and demonstrations in all mediums. It would be an added benefit to have some presented by exhibition artists. If you would like to offer a class or demonstration, please contact Sarah Ambrose at sarah@studiosonthepark.org to schedule a date.

Curators:

Sarah Ambrose and Jordan Hockett will be looking for personal vision and creative approach as well as excellence in execution.

Sales:

Studios collects a 40-percent commission on all sales. Proceeds from art sales bolster Studios’ arts services that help to make the Central Coast region a leader in creative culture, education and innovation. Among the many essential program and outreach efforts made possible is Kids Art Smart. Studios believes all children should have access to creative learning opportunities through the arts. With arts education cut from local schools, Studios on the Park provides free visual arts programming for thousands of K-12 grade students.

Liability

Studios on the Park holds a temporary loans coverage policy on all fine artwork exhibited through Huntington T. Block Insurance Agency, Inc. Studios is not responsible for deductibles or claims exceeding the coverage amount. Artists are encouraged to carry their own insurance.

For questions regarding this exhibition, contact:

Executive Director, Sarah Ambrose at sarah@studiosonthepark.org.

Facilities Manager Jordan Hockett at jhockett@jordanhocett.com or 805.296.0871

Studios on the Park, PO Box 3000, 1130 Pine Street, Paso Robles, CA 93446 Front Office: 805.238.9800

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related