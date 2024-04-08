Paso Robles News|Monday, April 8, 2024
Studios on the Park hosting weekend of live art demos 

Posted: 5:09 am, April 8, 2024 by News Staff

Artists will showcase their work in various media, including painting, printmaking, metalsmithing, weaving, and more

– Studios on the Park will host “Art in the Atrium,” a weekend of free live art demonstrations featuring resident and associate artists. The demonstrations are scheduled for Apr. 13 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Apr. 14 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the Atrium Gallery of Studios on the Park.

Throughout the weekend, artists will showcase their work in various media, including painting, printmaking, metalsmithing, weaving, and more. Participating artists include Anne Laddon, Deb Lysek, Holly Beals, Hilda Freyre, Bob Simola, Dennis Curry, Lynn Kishiyama, and Mata Iaia. The event aims to foster a connection between the public and local artists, promoting community engagement and nurturing creativity. Admission is free, and the event is open to the public.

More information on the event can be found at https://studiosonthepark.org/events/art-in-the-atrium-live-artist-demos/.

Studios on the Park, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts.

 

