Studios on the Park to reopen June 15

–Studios on the Park in Paso Robles will reopen to the public on June 15, 2020. Studios temporarily suspended operations on March 13 out of concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. After continuously monitoring the evolving state of the coronavirus, and implementing specific plans and procedures in accordance with the state and county rulings, it was determined that Studios on the Park could safely reopen.

Studios on the Park is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing a creative, educational, and transformational experience to enhance understanding and appreciation of the visual arts. Studios engages and inspires the San Luis Obispo County community and its visitors with a unique open studio environment. They feature artists working in a variety of media, educational programs for children and adults, and quality exhibitions by regional, national, and international artists.

Although Studios on the Park will be open, hours will be initially limited. Studios will be open to the public Monday through Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Thursday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Face coverings will be required and a no-touch policy will be in place among other guidelines. Anyone with questions can visit the Studios on the Park website at www.studiosonthepark.org, visit on Facebook at www.facebook.com/StudiosOnThePark, or call the front store at (805) 236-9800.

Share this post!

email

Related