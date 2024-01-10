Studios on the Park welcomes Celeste Hope’s ‘Monochrome Memoir’ exhibit 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Posted: 7:08 am, January 10, 2024 by News Staff
Celeste in Vietnam.

Exhibition on display through Feb. 25

– Studios on the Park has unveiled a new exhibition, “Monochrome Memoir,” featuring the black-and-white photography of local artist Celeste Hope.

“Monochrome Memoir” showcases Hope’s creative journey, spanning multicultural exploration, live music experiences, and themes of female strength. The exhibition, on display at Studios on the Park at 1130 Pine Street in downtown Paso Robles, runs from now through Feb. 25.

‘Duck Chicken.’

As an artist, Hope’s journey began almost 20 years ago when she decided to depart from the corporate world. “I needed to be creative again, as I had been throughout my adolescence,” she explained. “I wanted to connect with people and explore new environments.”

Diving into her passion for photography, Hope spent years as a music festival photographer in Austin, Texas, capturing iconic artists and groups like Dolly Parton, Amy Winehouse, Jack White, Radiohead, and others.

‘Not For Lunch.’

Hope has also documented the efforts of various philanthropic organizations. “These experiences opened my eyes to human nature-endowing gratitude and hope,” she noted. “I generally gravitate to feminine portraiture; to capture the strength and vulnerability of women is to celebrate our multifaceted existence.”

Currently residing in Paso Robles with her husband Austin Hope, winemaker, and owner at Hope Family Wines, Hope expressed gratitude for showcasing her work in her hometown. “I am honored to have my work shown in my hometown, and I’m grateful for Studios on the Park for choosing to stage this exhibition,” she said. “It is both a culmination and a celebration that I’m excited to share with locals and visitors alike.”

 

‘Revolution.’

 

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.