Studios on the Park’s ‘Sweet Art Fundraiser’ returns as at-home celebration

–Studios on the Park in Paso Robles is reimagining their annual Sweet Art Fundraiser with a stay-at-home celebration. For the past 10 years, Studios on the Park celebrated a local supporter of the arts with a fun and festive luncheon fundraising event. This year, due to the pandemic, Studios on the Park is bringing the celebration to your home. The love-filled kit includes everything you need for a sweet evening at home.

Executive Director, Sarah Ambrose, stated, “we are so grateful to our community for their tremendous support in 2020. We knew we could not miss the opportunity to spread the love with our annual Sweet Art fundraiser. The bag will include many of the aspects of our past luncheons–wine, art, and, of course, lots of love!”

Each bag is hand-painted and includes a coloring book designed by Studios on the Park artists, watercolor paints, two bottles of wine, chocolates, and more! The bags can be purchased for $100 per bag. Supporters can also elect to add an additional donation to support the Kids Art Smart program, which has continued to provide virtual arts programming to elementary school children during the pandemic as well as ongoing exhibitions.

Pick up of the bags will be held during the week leading up to Valentine’s Day. “It’s an absolutely lovely date-night in,” says Studios on the Park Board President, Janet Wallace. “Cozy up at home with your Valentine while you create art and sip local wine.”

For more information or to purchase a bag, call Studios on the Park at (805) 238-9800 or email sarah@studiosonthepark.org.

