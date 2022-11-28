Stuffed Animal Sleepover returns to Paso Robles Library

Furry friends invited to end-of-the-year adventure

– Once again, the Paso Robles Library invites stuffed animals to a special sleepover, where they will make new friends, play games, read stories, and get into all sorts of mischief after the library closes for the night.

On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m. in the storytime room, children will hear a story, then say good night to their furry friends and leave them to their overnight adventure. On Thursday, Dec. 29, at 10 a.m., children will return to find out what silly things they got into!

“We are so excited to bring back this imaginative adventure and can’t wait to share the library with everyone’s favorite squishy pals!” says Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey, “But remember, these special friends will be spending the night in the library so please only send a stuffy to the sleepover that can be out of the house overnight – we don’t want them to be unable to sleep because they miss their human.”

Space is limited. Registration is required for each participant and one furry friend by Wednesday, Dec. 21. Group registrations cannot be processed.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media