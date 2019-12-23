‘Stumble into the New Year’ at special SLO Land Conservancy fundraising event

–Party like it’s 1929 with the SLO County Stumblers at the historic Octagon Barn. The SLO County Stumblers will bring their brand of hard-driving traditional old-time music to the historic Octagon Barn on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31. Doors open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 7 p.m. and concluding at 9:00 pm with an Appalachian New Year’s countdown. This special event is a fundraiser for the SLO Land Conservancy.

The SLO County Stumblers are an energetic American string band based here on California’s Central Coast. The band features fiddler Casy Meikle, guitarist Stuart Mason, banjo player Daniel Bohlman, and banjo builder Jerry James on bass. The band formed in 2018 when Meikle returned to California from Middle Tennessee. While living there, the fiddler became steeped in the region’s musical traditions, traveling extensively with a variety of Southern string bands and with buck dancer Thomas Maupin. The Stumblers play hard-driving old-time fiddle tunes and spirited songs, heavily influenced by the golden-era string bands of the 1920s and ’30s. Their performance is filled with humorous stories and banter and is guaranteed to get feet moving across the dance floor.

In the short time since the band’s formation, the Stumblers have stayed busy performing at a variety of folk and bluegrass festivals, square dances, and oldtime fiddler’s conventions, and hosting the annual Pozo Oldtime Music Gathering. Each member contributes a unique role, educating and sharing their love of traditional music and craft.

A portion of sales from this event will benefit The Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County. Tickets are $15 and are available on Eventbrite or at the door. Local beer and wine will be available for purchase. This is a family-friendly event. Children under 12 are free. Dress warmly.

