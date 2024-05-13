Sublime with Rome to play at the Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– The California Mid-State Fair is pleased to announce Sublime with Rome has been confirmed to perform on Friday, July 19. An opening act will be announced at a later date. The show will take place at 7:30 p.m. in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center.

Ticket prices for this general admission show are $50 and will go on sale Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. to the general public. New this year is a program called “Local Fan of the Fair” which will allow registered local fans 1-hour early access to purchase tickets. For more information about this early access visit www.MidStateFair.com. Tickets can be purchased on the California Mid-State Fair’s Official website www.MidStateFair.com. The box office notes that it cannot guarantee the authenticity or validity of any tickets purchased outside of its official channel.

Sublime with Rome is hitting the road one last time with a lineup of musicians to join Rome Ramirez: Joe Tomino on drums, Brian Allen on bass, and Gabrial McNair on the trombone. Currently, Sublime with Rome has almost 261 million all-time streams, and over 642k monthly listeners on Spotify.

This is in addition to the legacy statistics which include 8M monthly listeners. “Santeria” remains the top song with over 660,000,000 streams. This is followed by “What I Got” with 421,000,000+ streams and “Badfish” with 165,000,000 streams (stats via Spotify). Following the release of their last EP “Tangerine Skies,” Sublime with Rome just released their newest and last album titled “Sublime with Rome” recorded at Sonic Ranch.

The 2024 California Mid-State Fair runs July 17 through July 28 and this year’s theme is “Wide Open Spaces!”

