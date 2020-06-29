Paso Robles Summer Concerts in the Park postponed until further notice

–The Paso Robles Recreation Foundation in partnership with Paso Robles Recreation Services has decided to delay the start of the Concerts in the Park series until further notice.

“We’d love to host concerts this summer if we are able to,” said Lynda Plescia, Recreation Services Manager for the City of Paso Robles. “We’re doing everything we can to keep the concerts on the calendar, while still working within the guidelines. We’ll be back when it is safe for large groups to gather, and physical distancing guidelines have been lifted.”

Recreation Services works within compliance of the current state and county guidelines for gatherings. The Paso Robles Concerts in the Park series regularly draws approximately 2,500 people to the Downtown City Park.

