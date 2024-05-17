Summer events support Pioneer Day

The 94th annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade will be held on Saturday, Oct. 12

– The Pioneer Day Committee has announced this year’s dates of all the activities and fundraisers that help Pioneer Day be successful.

The first Pioneer Day was organized by community volunteers, working with generous donations of time, materials, and money. Their goal was to provide a day of community friendship and a commemoration of the heritage of Paso Robles and the surrounding areas. That hasn’t changed in the last 94 years.

The first event is the Best of the West Antique Equipment Show on May 24-26 at Santa Margarita Ranch. Get an up-close and hands-on look at antique equipment, including tractors, engines, cars, steam trains, airplanes, and more. Daily tickets are $15, a weekend pass is $30, and kids five years of age and under are free.

The Firestone Walker Invitational Beer Festival benefits Pioneer Day. Since 2012 the festival has been held every year after Memorial Day weekend and hosts more than 2,500 craft beer lovers that flock to Paso Robles. This year’s festival will be held June 1 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

The San Miguel Lions Club hosts the San Miguel Old Timers barbecue on Aug. 25, 12-2 at the San Miguel Community Park.

The Pioneer Day Kick-off Party is Sept. 28, at the Estrella Warbird Museum. There will be a barbecue dinner, live and dessert auction, music, dancing, and casino games. Come visit with the 2024 royalty.

The 94th annual Paso Robles Pioneer Day Parade will be on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 10. Expect to see antique tractors, horse-drawn wagons, marching bands, mounted equestrian groups, youth groups, church groups, civic groups, floats, vintage cars, fire engines, military vehicles, and more.

For more information, visit www.PasoRoblesPioneerDay.org.

