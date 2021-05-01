Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 1, 2021
‘Summer Fun Sign-Up Day’ happening at Centennial Park Saturday 

Posted: 6:15 am, May 1, 2021 by News Staff
Centennial park paso robles

Centennial Park in Paso Robles.

–Join Paso Robles City Recreation Services for a safe and socially distanced “Summer Fun Sign-Up Day” on Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at Centennial Park (600 Nickerson Drive). Register early for summer swim lessons along with a variety of summer youth recreation classes.

Recreation and aquatics staff will be available to answer questions.

Online registration for swim lessons opens on Monday, May 3. View the Summer aquatics brochure here. 

