Summer improvement projects underway at Cal Poly

Developments may cause temporary inconveniences for employees, students, and campus visitors

– Summer at Cal Poly is busy with nearly a dozen major capital projects in support of the university’s master plan. The projects include building the John Madden Football Center, reconfiguring the administration building parking lot, renovating the interior of the university union, expanding the technology park, and beginning the Kennedy Library transformation.

While these developments are intended to enhance the quality of university life, they may create temporary inconveniences for employees, students, and campus visitors. To assist in navigating these changes, a comprehensive list of the projects that might impact traffic and parking is listed below.

John Madden Football Center

Work begins: Summer

Parking impacts: C3 and C4 lots closing June 19

Road impacts: College Avenue, Sept. 21–Nov. 1; Dec. 18–Feb 14, 2024

South Perimeter Road, June 19–Sept. 15

A1 parking lot reconfiguration

Work begins: June

Parking impacts: A1 parking lot closed June 26–late fall 2023

University Union renovations

Work begins: June

Building impacts: The entire first floor of the building will be closed from June 19 to Sept. 14, including the Craft Center, Multi-Cultural Center, Starbucks, Market University Union, Mustang Station, Red Radish, and Mustang Lanes. Starbucks will maintain service via a mobile unit located in the University Union Plaza during the closure.

Parking impacts: none

Road impacts: Poly View Road is expected to be closed to vehicle traffic, June 1-July 7. There will be no pedestrian impacts.

Sports Complex Road Repairs

Work begins: June

Parking impacts: none

Road impacts: Flagging traffic to the Swine Unit

Agricultural Sciences Building (No. 11) Roof Replacement

Work begins: June

Parking impacts: none

Road impacts: Intermittent flagging on University Drive adjacent to the building

Robert E. Kennedy Library Transformation

Work begins: Aug. 25, 2023

Parking impacts: Closure of the back end of C7 parking spaces, which will serve as a temporary study space throughout the project’s duration.

Several parking lot projects will also be taking place throughout the summer involving resealing, re-asphalting, and restriping. The work will be completed in phases, with one lot impacted at a time. Specific dates for each lot closure have not yet been determined. Affected lots include G2, H4a, H4d, H4e, C2d, and C2c. For more information on parking lot closures, visit the Transportation and Parking Services webpage.

For a complete list of current capital projects visit the project news page.

Share To Social Media