Summer reading challenge at the library continues through Aug. 12

Participants could win prizes, including a one-year membership to Monterey Bay Aquarium

–There is still time to “Dive into Reading” with the Paso Robles City Library’s popular reading challenge. Register through Beanstack, then hook a good book and get started. Remember to log minutes to earn great prizes, one lucky reader will win the grand prize – a one-year membership to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. The reading challenge ends Aug.12 and the grand prize winner will be announced Aug.14.

Visit the library’s summer reading program page at prcity.com for all the details.

And there is still time to enjoy family-friendly summer activities on Wednesdays at 2:30 p.m. in the Library Conference Room:

Aug. 2; Zoo to You

Aug. 9; Friends of the Elephant Seal

Both programs require free admission tickets, available 30 minutes prior to the program.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

