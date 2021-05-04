Summer Reading Program kicks off with a trip back in time to Japan

–Join the Library Book Group’s Zoom discussion of “Before the Coffee Gets Cold” by Toshikazu Kawaguchi on Wednesday, June 16, from 7- 8 p.m. and kick off this year’s Summer Reading Program, “Reading Colors Your World.”

In a small back alley of Tokyo, there is a café that has been serving carefully-brewed coffee for more than one hundred years. Local legend says that this shop offers something else besides coffee—the chance to travel back in time. Over the course of one summer, four customers visit the café in the hopes of making that journey. But time travel isn’t so simple and there are rules that must be followed. Most importantly, the trip can last only as long as it takes for the coffee to get cold. “As we look at how reading can color our world, we will explore literature related to three areas. This month we visit Japan!” says Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen.

The title is available in print and audio through the library and as an eBook or eAudiobook on the hoopla Digital platform. Space is limited. Registration is required for all participants to receive the Zoom meetup information. For ages 16+.

For more information about adult classes and events, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen, kchristiansen@prcity.com or call (805) 237-3870.

At this time, the library is open for grab-and-go service Monday-Saturday 9-10 for vulnerable populations; Monday-Friday 10-7 for the general public, and Saturday 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for updates.

