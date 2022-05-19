Summer teen volunteer meeting happening Saturday

Teens and parents invited to learn more about program

– Students entering grades 9-12 and their parents are invited to drop by the Paso Robles Library Conference Room on Saturday, May 21, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. to learn more about the upcoming Summer Teen Volunteer Program, which will run June 13-July 31.

Youth Services Librarian Melissa Bailey and Volunteer and Engagement Coordinator Suzanne Robitaille will be on hand to answer questions. The Library Summer Teen Volunteer Program is an excellent way for teens to develop important employment skills, enhance social skills, and boost their college applications.

Applications are available in the Library and online and are due by June 1.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

Advertisement

Related