Summer voice camp offers singing instruction for local youth

Enrollment open now

– Local youth, regardless of their singing experience, are encouraged to participate in the Summer Voice Camp led by Robyn Saxer at the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center. Saxer, a professional voice teacher and multi-instrumentalist, focuses on the technical and aesthetic aspects of singing, guiding students in the exploration and development of their unique voices.

Enrollment is now open for the weeklong workshop, which will run from June 12 to June 16, with sessions held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Students aged 8 to 18 are welcome to join, regardless of their skill level. The camp requires a fee of $150 per student.

During the camp, aspiring vocalists will participate in engaging hands-on games, exercises, and master classes, honing their skills and learning to perform confidently in front of an audience with a microphone. On the final day of the camp, participants will showcase their talent through solo, duet, and group performances.

For those interested in enrolling, inquiries can be made through the following channels: visit https://pryoutharts.org/enrollment/, send an email to hello@pryac.org, or call (805) 238-5825.

