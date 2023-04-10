Sunny, mild weather expected after warmer start to the week

Monday’s high is expected to be 79 degrees

– Residents of Paso Robles can expect sunny and partly cloudy skies throughout the week, with temperatures cooling down from a high of 79 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday to the upper 60s by mid-week. According to Weather Underground, there is no rain expected in the area. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Overall, it should be a pleasant week for Paso Robles, with plenty of sunshine and moderate temperatures.

The current seasonal rainfall total for Paso Robles is 28.71 inches.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 15.43 feet as of 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 94% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 66% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

