Paso Robles News|Monday, April 10, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Sunny, mild weather expected after warmer start to the week
  • Follow Us!

Sunny, mild weather expected after warmer start to the week 

Posted: 7:40 am, April 10, 2023 by News Staff
Charlee Smith photo 2

Wildflower blooms at Carrizo Plains off Hwy 58 and Elkhorn Rd, photos by Templeton reader Charlee Smith.

Monday’s high is expected to be 79 degrees

– Residents of Paso Robles can expect sunny and partly cloudy skies throughout the week, with temperatures cooling down from a high of 79 degrees Fahrenheit on Monday to the upper 60s by mid-week. According to Weather Underground, there is no rain expected in the area. Overnight lows will be in the 40s.

Overall, it should be a pleasant week for Paso Robles, with plenty of sunshine and moderate temperatures.

weather paso robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

Wildflower blooms at Carrizo Plains

The current seasonal rainfall total for Paso Robles is 28.71 inches.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 15.43 feet as of 3:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 94% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 66% capacity as of Wednesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.

Wildflower blooms at Carrizo Plains

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.