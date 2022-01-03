Paso Robles News|Monday, January 3, 2022
Sunny skies and slightly warmer weather in the forecast this week 

Posted: 7:30 am, January 3, 2022 by News Staff

sunshine

Monday’s forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 57

– Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 57-degrees, but Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see slightly higher daytime temperatures in the mid-60s.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

The “storm door” in San Luis Obispo is closing, and the county should see clear skies and windy conditions, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

The current season rainfall total is now at 9.77-inches thanks to recent storms.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

 

Comments

