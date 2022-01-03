Sunny skies and slightly warmer weather in the forecast this week

Monday’s forecast is partly cloudy with a high of 57

– Sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 57-degrees, but Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday will see slightly higher daytime temperatures in the mid-60s.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

The “storm door” in San Luis Obispo is closing, and the county should see clear skies and windy conditions, according to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey.

The current season rainfall total is now at 9.77-inches thanks to recent storms.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

The storm door is closing in SLO County. Windy and clear skies ahead this week https://t.co/FE4KJWeEUE — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 2, 2022

