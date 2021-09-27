Sunny skies and smoke in the forecast this week

Smoke and haze will continue to stream over the Central Coast from the wildfires burning in Sequoia National Park/Forest

–North County should expect daytime temperatures in the mid-80s to 90s this week, according to Weather Underground. Overnight lows could dip down to the 40s.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, Variable amounts of smoke and haze, mostly above 6,000 feet of altitude, will continue to stream over the Central Coast from the wildfires burning in Sequoia National Park/Forest through Monday, clearing on Tuesday as gale-force northwesterly winds develop along the coastline. He shared this week’s weather report on his Twitter account:

Variable amounts of smoke and haze, mostly above 6,000 feet of altitude, will continue to stream over the Central Coast from the wildfires burning in Sequoia National Park/Forest through Monday, clearing on Tuesday as gale-force northwesterly winds develop along the coastline. pic.twitter.com/DDWNGKqmN3 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) September 26, 2021

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related