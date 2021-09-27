Paso Robles News|Monday, September 27, 2021
Sunny skies and smoke in the forecast this week 

Posted: 7:36 am, September 27, 2021 by News Staff
sun rises over paso robles

The sun rises over smoky skies in Paso Robles.

Smoke and haze will continue to stream over the Central Coast from the wildfires burning in Sequoia National Park/Forest

–North County should expect daytime temperatures in the mid-80s to 90s this week, according to Weather Underground. Overnight lows could dip down to the 40s.

According to PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, Variable amounts of smoke and haze, mostly above 6,000 feet of altitude, will continue to stream over the Central Coast from the wildfires burning in Sequoia National Park/Forest through Monday, clearing on Tuesday as gale-force northwesterly winds develop along the coastline. He shared this week’s weather report on his Twitter account:

Weather paso robles

