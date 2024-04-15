Sunny skies in the forecast for Paso Robles this week

Additional rainfall recorded over the weekend

– Sunny skies and warm weather are in the forecast for Paso Robles this week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

Monday’s forecast is slightly cooler, with a daytime high temperature of 67, then temperatures will begin to rise. Tuesday’s expected high temperature is 78, followed by 81 on Wednesday, 78 on Thursday, and 75 on Friday. Overnight lows this week should start in the mid-40s, rising to the upper 40s and lower 50s as the week progresses.

Paso Robles measured .21 inches of rain on Saturday, 1.35 inches on Sunday, and .15 this morning. The rainfall season total is 21.12 inches.

The Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014. Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

