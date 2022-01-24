Sunny skies in the forecast for Paso Robles this week

Monday’s forecast is Sunny with a high of 67

– Clear skies and slightly warmer temperatures are in the forecast this week for Paso Robles, according to Weather Underground. Monday’s high is expected to reach 67-degrees, Tuesday’s high is 66, and Wednesday and Thursday could see high temperatures reach 70 degrees. Overnight lows will remain in the mid to upper 30s.

Click here to read a full, 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting, “Misty evenings,” and “clear and warm afternoons,” for the Central Coast this week:

SLO County weather for week of Jan. 23: Misty evenings, clear and warm afternoons https://t.co/TTDtjtSuTS — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) January 23, 2022

No rain is in the forecast this week. The current season rainfall total sits at 9.88-inches thanks to recent storms. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Click here to view rainfall records going back to 1942.

