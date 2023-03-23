Sunny skies in the forecast this weekend

Season rainfall total reaches 27.64 inches

– Paso Robles residents could see a light rain this morning, followed by clear skies throughout the weekend, according to Weather Underground. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will all be sunny days, however, the chance of rain is expected to return on Tuesday.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

The city measured .15” of rain this morning over the past 24 hours. The rainfall season total is 27.64”.

Click here to view the Paso Robles Rainfall Totals page.

Daily precipitation is measured in inches collected at the Paso Robles Water Yard, 1230 Paso Robles Street in downtown Paso Robles. The measurements are taken at 7 a.m. for the preceding 24 hours of rainfall. Paso Robles Water Division has recorded an average annual rainfall total of 14.11 inches from 1942 to June 2014.

Roads update

See the county’s updated map here for details.

Salinas River level

The Salinas River is at 20.96 feet as of 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Measurements of the river are taken near the 13th Street Bridge. Click here to view current levels.

Lake levels

Lake Nacimiento is at 86% capacity and Lake San Antonio is at 57% capacity as of Tuesday. Click here to view current local lake levels.