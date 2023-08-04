Sunrise yoga at Sensorio Sept. 24

Unique opportunity provides full access to all four exhibits of Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio

– Sensorio will host its first-ever Sunrise Sunday at Sensorio on Sunday, Sept. 24. The event offers a pre-dawn experience that allows patrons to witness the Sensorio exhibits in a new light.

From 4:30 to 7:30 a.m., participants can start their day in a truly extraordinary way as the magical hues of the Sensorio exhibits blend into the sunrise. This unique opportunity provides full access to all four exhibits of Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio – from the multi-acre walkthrough Field of Light to the adjacent Light Towers, as well as the newly added Gone Fishing and Fireflies installations.

The Sunrise Sunday event features various activities, including a yoga session led by Leslie St. John from Prose & Poses, inviting attendees to welcome the day with a refreshing sun salutation. The ticket price of $40 for adults and $22 for youth includes food and beverage offerings, such as coffee, water, and pastries. For those looking for more options, breakfast burritos, and espresso will also be available to purchase separately.

In case of inclement weather, there is a possibility of event cancellations. In such cases, ticket holders will be able to reschedule for a future date.

Bruce Munro: Light at Sensorio continues to be on display at Sensorio, located at 4380 Highway 46 East, Paso Robles, California. Interested individuals can find more information or make inquiries by visiting SensorioPaso.com or calling (805) 226-4287.

