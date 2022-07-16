Sunset Social fundraiser to be held at Camp Ocean Pines

Special fundraiser designed for ages 21+

– The public is invited to join Camp Ocean Pines on July 30 for an evening by the campfire. This special fundraiser is suited for 21 years and older. Appetizers, wine tastings, and s’mores will be provided.

Wine will be donated by Fermentations, light eats from Cambria Mimosas, and non-alcoholic drinks provided by Soto’s True Earth Market. Everyone in the community is invited to participate. The event is happening Saturday, July 30 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Camp Ocean Pines, located at 1473 Randall Drive in Cambria.

The cost for the event is $50 per person in advance, or $65 per person at the gate. To purchase tickets, click here: https://campoceanpines.org/sunset-social

About Camp Ocean Pines

Camp Ocean Pines is a not-for-profit residential camp and environmental education center located in Cambria, on 13 donated acres of Northern Chumash and Salinan land. Situated among a coastal Monterey Pine forest, Camp Ocean Pines is focused on fostering the enjoyment and appreciation of the natural world among people of all ages through creative activities in a residential camp setting. For more information visit their website at campoceanpines.org.

Advertisement

Related