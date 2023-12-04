Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 5, 2023
Sunshine, cold overnight lows in the forecast this week 

Posted: 7:31 am, December 4, 2023 by News Staff

Sunshine, mild weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Monday’s forecasted high is 67, followed by warm up Tuesday

– Mild and mostly sunny weather is anticipated in Paso Robles this week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. On Monday, the high temperature is expected to reach 67°F, followed by a high of 75°F on Tuesday.

On Wednesday temperatures are expected to drop back down into the upper 60s. Overnight lows throughout the week are anticipated to range between the upper 30s and low 40s to start the week, dipping down to hover around freezing after mid-week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

 

weather forecast paso robles

Comments

