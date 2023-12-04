Sunshine, cold overnight lows in the forecast this week

Monday’s forecasted high is 67, followed by warm up Tuesday

– Mild and mostly sunny weather is anticipated in Paso Robles this week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. On Monday, the high temperature is expected to reach 67°F, followed by a high of 75°F on Tuesday.

On Wednesday temperatures are expected to drop back down into the upper 60s. Overnight lows throughout the week are anticipated to range between the upper 30s and low 40s to start the week, dipping down to hover around freezing after mid-week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

