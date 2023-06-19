Paso Robles News|Monday, June 19, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Sunshine, mild weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles
  • Follow Us!

Sunshine, mild weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:30 am, June 19, 2023 by News Staff

Sunshine, mild weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Daytime high temperatures expected to be in the low 80s, drop to 70s mid-week

– Mild and sunny weather is anticipated in Paso Robles this week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. On Monday, the high temperature is expected to reach 80°F, followed by highs of 83°F on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will bring cooler temperatures, with an expected high of 70°F. On Friday, the high is projected to be 76°F. Thursday and Friday may see more clouds compared to earlier days in the week.

As the weekend approaches and extends into the following week, temperatures are predicted to rise again, reaching the 80s. Overnight lows throughout the week are anticipated to range between the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunshine, mild weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground. 

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting strong winds along the coast this week:

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.