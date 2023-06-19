Sunshine, mild weather in the forecast this week for Paso Robles

Daytime high temperatures expected to be in the low 80s, drop to 70s mid-week

– Mild and sunny weather is anticipated in Paso Robles this week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. On Monday, the high temperature is expected to reach 80°F, followed by highs of 83°F on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Thursday will bring cooler temperatures, with an expected high of 70°F. On Friday, the high is projected to be 76°F. Thursday and Friday may see more clouds compared to earlier days in the week.

As the weekend approaches and extends into the following week, temperatures are predicted to rise again, reaching the 80s. Overnight lows throughout the week are anticipated to range between the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is predicting strong winds along the coast this week:

Batten down the hatches! After a long break, the northwesterly gales will return along our coastline Monday and continue through this week. These winds will produce clear skies during the late morning, afternoon, and evening and cooler seawater temperatures.… pic.twitter.com/XaBkRXWpw1 — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) June 18, 2023

Share To Social Media