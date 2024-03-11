Sunshine, warmer weather in the forecast this week

– Paso Robles should see diminishing cloud cover and warming temperatures this week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground.

Temperatures should start in the low-to-mid 60s on Monday and Tuesday, warming into the 70s by mid-week and into the upper 70s by the beginning of next week.

Monday’s forecast is partly cloudy, and Tuesday should see mostly cloudy weather, before more sunshine is expected starting Wednesday and through the weekend.

Overnight lows are also expected to rise from the mid-40s to the upper 40s with the daytime warming trend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

