Sunshine, warmer weather in the forecast

Chance of rain returns next week

– Paso Robles should see sunshine and warming temperatures starting this weekend and moving into next week, according to the latest forecast from Weather Underground. Friday’s forecast is a high of 70, followed by a high of 68 expected on Saturday, and 73 on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday next week should see high temperatures in the upper 70s.

Sunshine is expected today through next Thursday, with a chance of rain returning again at the end of next week.

Overnight lows are expected to move from the high 30s into the 40s along with the daytime warming trend.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

