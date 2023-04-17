Paso Robles News|Monday, April 17, 2023
Sunshine, warming trend in the forecast this week for Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:25 am, April 17, 2023 by News Staff

sunshine

Weather this week typical of Central Coast in spring, says meteorologist

– The start of the week in Paso Robles is expected to see cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, according to the latest weather forecast. However, residents can expect warmer temperatures by the end of the week, with highs climbing to almost 80 degrees.

There is no rain in the forecast for Paso Robles. Overnight lows for the start of the week will be in the low 40s but are expected to rise to the 50s by the end of the week.

Click here to view a 10-day forecast from Weather Underground.

weather paso robles

PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey is calling this week’s weather a, “Classic Central Coast spring weather pattern…”

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
