Paso Robles News|Sunday, November 29, 2020
You are here: Home » Community » Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway hosted Dec. 5
  • Follow Us!

Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway hosted Dec. 5 

Posted: 9:57 am, November 29, 2020 by News Staff

Stocking-giveaway-paso-robles

The Paso Robles Police Department and Recreation Services invite local children to come and welcome Santa’s elves to Centennial Park for a “Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway.”

Santa’s elves will be distributing stockings filled with goodies at a free drive-thru event on Dec. 5 from noon to 2 p.m.

This is a safe and socially distant drive-thru event, police say. A child must be present to receive a stocking. “Come join the holiday fun!” police say.

For more information contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or recservices@prcity.com or Shelley Reeger at the Paso Robles Police Department (805) 227-7455 or SReeger@prcity.com



Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.