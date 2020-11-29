Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway hosted Dec. 5

The Paso Robles Police Department and Recreation Services invite local children to come and welcome Santa’s elves to Centennial Park for a “Super Stocking Drive-Thru Giveaway.”

Santa’s elves will be distributing stockings filled with goodies at a free drive-thru event on Dec. 5 from noon to 2 p.m.

This is a safe and socially distant drive-thru event, police say. A child must be present to receive a stocking. “Come join the holiday fun!” police say.

For more information contact Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or recservices@prcity.com or Shelley Reeger at the Paso Robles Police Department (805) 227-7455 or SReeger@prcity.com

