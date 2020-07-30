Superintendent discusses Paso Robles Schools reopening plans

–Paso Robles School District Superintendent Curt Dubost talked to parents Wednesday evening about what to expect when schools reopen Aug. 20. Dubost appeared with Nate Maas of the Paso Robles School District in a weekly conversation on Youtube.

The superintendent said that schools will reopen with distance learning. He said that he received clarification about a waiver to reopen some elementary schools early from the SLO County Health Department on Wednesday. Although the district will pursue the waiver, he said does not expect it to affect the reopening of some schools earlier than September.

Dubost and Maas are conducting a Youtube conversation with school district leaders every Wednesday at 6 .pm. Those conversations yesterday included Ashley Aiello, the district’s nurse, and Joey Vaughn, director of culinary.

The conversation can be viewed on Youtube, https://youtu.be/FyiZfWgwLpw.

