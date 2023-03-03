Local Superior Court branch to re-open for traffic arraignments, trials

– Effective May 3, the Superior Court of California San Luis Obispo County branch in Paso Robles will reopen its doors for traffic arraignments and court trials.

Arraignment calendars will remain by appointment only. It should be noted that all juvenile traffic and WIC (Welfare and Institutions) 256 arraignments will continue to be held on Fridays in Grover Beach.

On Wednesdays, citations issued in North County will be addressed by the court. The court will handle minor criminal and adult traffic cases. At 8:30 a.m. will be the court trial calendar, while arraignments and FTA (Failure to Appear) calendars will be held at 1:30 p.m. On the third Wednesday of each month, adult and truancy calendars will commence at 9 a.m.

The branch is located at 901 Park Street in Paso Robles.

For more information, contact Lisa Valdez at (805) 706-3675.

