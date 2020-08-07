Supervisor Adam Hill has died

–San Luis Obispo County District Supervior Adam Hill has died. The cause of death is unknown at this time and details are limited. The county sent the following statement regarding his death:

It is with sadness that we have been informed that Supervisor Adam Hill has passed away. This is shocking and tremendously painful news. While we are unaware of the details at this time, we ask everyone to let the proper authorities do their jobs and investigate. Please respect his family’s privacy at this time.

Rep. Salud Carbajal issued the following statement following receiving the news of his passing:

“Incredibly saddened to hear of Adam Hill’s passing. He was courageous enough to be open about his struggle with mental illness, which helped countless people feel a little less alone.

“I will remember him as a fervent advocate for the most vulnerable among us and a champion for the environment. He was always a kind and collaborative partner who was committed to meeting the needs of his constituents. My heart goes out to his family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Adam.”

