Supervisor candidate, volunteers paint playhouse for Habitat for Humanity

Playhouse will be donated to a local family

– On Tuesday, July 25, Atascadero Mayor Pro Tem Susan Funk and volunteers from the Funk for County Supervisor 2024 campaign participated with Habitat for Humanity’s San Luis Obispo County chapter to paint a playhouse at the Mid-State Fair that will be donated to a local family. Playhouses are being built and painted during the fair in partnership with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 639 and Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 403 as a benefit to Habitat for Humanity. Funk and her volunteers say they were delighted by a surprise “inspection” by State Senator John Laird, who was visiting the fair.

Habitat for Humanity’s Playhouse Build Program “provide[s] local children with a space to play, create, and call their own” by using volunteer help to build and paint playhouses. According to the organization’s website ( https://www.habitatslo.org/playhouse/), “Play is an essential part of child development, and creative play in a safe, dream-inspiring place instills confidence and joy in the hope of our community’s future: our children.”

“As a mother, I know how much it means to children and families to have a stable place to live, work and play,” says Funk. “That’s something that many of us with homes take for granted.” Funk says her work leading countrywide efforts to address homelessness revealed that more than half of all rental households in San Luis Obispo County pay more for rent than is considered “affordable.”

“It warmed my heart to join with my team, Habitat, and members of the building trades to create a fun and beautiful space in which children can play and dream,” said Funk, “I encourage other organizations to sponsor the Playhouse Build program through Habitat for Humanity.”

Individuals and organizations can sponsor playhouses, organize work crews, and nominate local children to receive the completed playhouses, all on the website linked above.

Information about Susan Funk’s campaign for District 5 County Supervisor is available at https://funkforsloco.com/.

