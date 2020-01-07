Supervisor Debbie Arnold campaigns at Republican Headquarters in Atascadero

–With the March primary fast approaching, San Luis Obispo supervisorial candidates are campaigning in earnest. Monday night, District 5 County Supervisor Debbie Arnold spoke to about 150 supporters at the Republican Headquarters in Atascadero.

Supervisor Arnold talked about the issues facing the county and her take on them. She said a recent survey indicates county residents are most concerned about homelessness and the high price of housing. But she said cannabis and water continue to be big issues in the campaign.

She said 43-percent of San Luis Obispo County residents live in the unincorporated areas of the county, so the supervisors are their only elected representatives.

Arnold says that although Monterey Bay Power Company will throw the switch to include San Luis Obispo and Morro Bay on Thursday, the county remains undecided on joining the collective. Paso Robles will join Monterey Bay Power Company next year, but Atascadero rejected the proposal.

The supervisor said the early primary may catch voters unprepared. The primary is March 3rd and it will be decisive in the 5th district supervisorial election. San Luis Obispo County District 5 represents the communities of Northern San Luis Obispo, Santa Margarita, Atascadero, East Templeton, Creston, Pozo, Ground Squirrel Hollow, and Carrisa Plains.

Arnold also expressed concern over confusion related to registration cards sent to voters after they visited the DMV. She encouraged all voters to contact the County Clerk Recorder’s office to make sure they are registered to vote in the March primary.

Supervisor Debbie Arnold and challenger Ellen Beraud will meet in a forum Thursday evening sponsored by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. The forum will be held from 6:30 until 8:00 Thursday evening at the United Methodist Church, 11605 El Camino Real, Atascadero.

