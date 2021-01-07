Supervisor Ortiz-Legg appoints new planning commissioner, legislative aide

–District 3 Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg has appointed decorated U.S. Army veteran Kristina Spearman to serve as a County Planning Commissioner and Central Coast native Aidan Beals to serve as the District 3 Legislative Aide.

Spearman begins her term this month, serving on the county’s five-member Planning Commission. The commission reviews and approves tract maps, conditional use permits, and variances and makes land-use recommendations to the Board of Supervisors.

Spearman is a decorated U.S. Army veteran with 20 years of senior-level federal service experience in planning and policy under the Clinton, Bush and Obama administrations and within the U.S. Senate. Spearman has a master’s degree in public policy from American University, and is a graduate of the Harvard School of Public Health and Kennedy School of Government. Spearman also brings practical planning and building experience to the position. She recently completed a complex development project over the past four years resulting in their family home within District 3.

Beals began his appointment this week, and will support constituents in the District 3 Office. District 3 includes 61 percent of the City of San Luis Obispo, the communities of Edna Valley and Avila, the City of Pismo Beach, and the City of Grover Beach.

Beals was born and raised on the Central Coast and says he is excited to hear from residents to assist in any District 3 related matters. Before joining the District 3 team, Beals worked at a legal nonprofit in Washington D.C., the Labor Policy office of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, provided constituent services in Congress, and interned in the County of San Luis Obispo’s Department of Social Services. He graduated from the University of California San Diego with a bachelor’s degree in political science/public policy, magna cum laude. Besides reading up on District 3 issues and helping constituents, Beals spends his time cooking, hiking, and wishing he could surf.

