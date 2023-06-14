Supervisorial candidate endorsed by SLO County Builders Exchange

Heather Moreno is running for the District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors

– Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno announced this week that she has received the endorsement of the San Luis Obispo County Builders Exchange, in her campaign for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor. The Builders Exchange represents the companies, contractors, and employees of the local building and construction industry.

“While serving as Mayor of Atascadero, Heather Moreno has demonstrated a strong commitment to growing the local economy,” Executive Director of the Builders Exchange Cordelia Perry stated, “We have full confidence that she will continue to be a voice for job creation on the Board of Supervisors and are happy to give her our full endorsement in her campaign.”

Moreno was appointed to the Atascadero City Council in 2012, elected in 2014, elected Mayor in 2018, and re-elected Mayor in 2020 and 2022. Under Moreno’s leadership, the City of Atascadero made strategic investments in infrastructure repairs and improvements, approved several transformative new development projects, and brought jobs and economic development to the city. Outside of elected office, Moreno works as a self-employed businesswoman.

Moreno previously announced endorsements from local public safety organizations, including the Atascadero Police Association and the Atascadero Professional Firefighters, Local 3600.

Moreno is running for the District 5 seat on the Board of Supervisors, which includes the City of Atascadero, part of the City of San Luis Obispo, and the unincorporated communities stretching to the county’s eastern border.

