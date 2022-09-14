Supervisorial candidate: Inflation making area even more unaffordable for working families

Candidate Bruce Jones responds to August inflation data

– On Tuesday, retired surgeon and 2nd district supervisor candidate Dr. Bruce Jones released the following statement in response to new data showing August inflation up 8.3%:

“Today’s inflation numbers paint a stark picture of our economy. With the price of gas, groceries and electricity all increasing, the Central Coast has never been so unaffordable for working families.

“We cannot afford a local government that makes San Luis Obispo County even more expensive. My opponent opposes Proposition 13 and opposed a tax cut on new home development earlier this year. In contrast, I will always support Proposition 13, and I will always support efforts to make the Central Coast more affordable.”

Dr. Bruce Jones lives in Templeton with his wife, JoAnn, his children and his grandchildren. A former chairman of the Templeton Area Advisory Group, Dr. Jones has spent his career giving back to his community. First as a surgeon and hospital director, then as a traveling doctor who volunteered his time to help people around the world.

San Luis Obispo County’s new Second Supervisorial District includes the communities of San Miguel, San Simeon, Cambria, Cayucos, Lake Nacimiento, West Templeton, West Paso Robles, Harmony, and the City of Atascadero.

