Supplemental sales tax committee seeking new members 

– The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointments to fill two at-large member positions for the Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee (SSTOC).

With the passage of Measure J-20 in November 2020, the voters of Paso Robles approved an additional one-cent supplemental sales tax. A component of Measure J-20 calls for advice and oversight by an independent committee. The City of Paso Robles is now accepting applications for appointments to fill two at-large member positions for the Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee (SSTOC). A member’s regular term of appointment shall be three years, starting on April 1, 2022. SSTOC members can expect to dedicate one-to-three hours every six months to ensure that the existing half-cent sales tax revenues as well as Measure J-20 revenues are spent on the high-priority areas identified by the Paso Robles City Council and to provide the needed feedback to the public.

Applicants are encouraged to review the SSTOC Bylaws for a complete overview of the committee’s purpose, roles, and responsibilities: www.prcity.com/supplementaltax.

The SSTOC members are appointed by and serve at the pleasure of the city council. The SSTOC consists of eleven members, seven of whom shall be at-large appointees and four of whom shall be appointees affiliated with community organizations.

The committee meets on a semi-annual basis, during the months of April and October, at a location accessible to the public (either in person or virtually, depending on any in-person meeting restrictions resulting from a pandemic or other event) in Paso Robles, California. Special meetings may be held upon call of the chairperson, or an affirmative vote by a majority of the members of the committee present at a regular or special meeting.

Applications may be downloaded from the city website at: www.prcity.com/advisorybodies, or by searching on the city’s website with keyword: “Advisory Application.” Additionally, applications can be picked up, by appointment, at the Paso Robles City Hall Annex located at 821 Pine Street, Suite A. Please call (805) 237-3999 to schedule pick up.

Applications are due by Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 5 p.m.

Applications can be emailed to ASDirector@prcity.com or placed in the drop box located outside of the Paso Robles City Hall Annex at 821 Pine St, Suite A, Paso Robles.

To be considered for appointment, your application must be received by the due date. City council interviews of SSTOC candidates are currently scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022 between the hours of 5-8 p.m., but is subject to change. Ensure you are available during this time. Each candidate will be notified of interview time in advance.

For further information, contact the City of Paso Robles Administrative Services Department at (805) 237-3999 or email at adminservices@prcity.com.

