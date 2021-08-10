Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee meets Aug. 18

Committee shall determine if supplemental tax funds were spent appropriately

–The Supplemental Sales Tax Committee will meet on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at the EOC Conference Room at 900 Park Street in Paso Robles.

The committee provides a forum for citizens to review and report to both the city council and the community as a whole on matters relating to Supplemental Sales Tax revenues and expenditures resulting from both Measure E-12, approved by the voters in 2012, and Measure J-20, approved by the voters in 2020.

The committee provides oversight of the expenditures of the supplemental sales tax revenues to ensure that they are being spent on community priorities established by the city council, based on information gained from business and resident surveys and other means. The committee shall determine if the funds were spent appropriately, and report that to the council and public. The committee may also provide advice to staff and the council.

For more information about the committee, click here.

