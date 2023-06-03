Support horses in need at Redwings’ Block Party Fundraiser

Annual fundraiser returns for its third year

– Redwings Horse Sanctuary and co-host Cass Winery will present the 3rd annual Block Party Fundraiser on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monte Mills and the Lucky Horseshoe Band will be providing music throughout the day. There will be local wine along with beer and food served by Chef Charlie. There will also be the opportunity to get to know the horses that call Redwings home. There will be demonstrations and silent and live auctions that will take place throughout the day. Items up for bid include a trip to France and a vacation in Maui.

This annual event is Redwings’ key fundraiser, and the donations support medical care and feed for the horses for the year.

Attendees have two options for ticket purchases, general admission, or a VIP table.

General admission tickets include:

A barbecue lunch by Cass Winery with a beverage of your choice

A Govino reusable wine glass

Paradise Shaved Ice

Use of a photo booth

Full access to demonstrations and a self-guided tour of the horses and their stories

VIP tables include:

All benefits as general admission tickets

VIP Seating for eight people

RTV property tours

Two bottles of wine for the table and Redwings branded wine glasses

A charcuterie board

A flower arrangement to bring home

Early bird tickets will be on sale through June 30 at $45 per ticket. After June 30, general admission tickets will be $50. VIP tables are available for $800. Tickets are available for purchase at www.redwingshorsesanctuary.org or by calling the front office at (805) 237-3751.

