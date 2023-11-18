Support local dog rescue by shopping at upcoming holiday markets

Gift items, handmade ornament donations also accepted

– Novy’s Ark, a dog rescue organization based in Atascadero, is organizing two community fundraisers this December to garner support for its mission to rescue and rehome dogs. The rescue’s second annual Ornament and Gift Market, a key fundraising event for the rescue, will take place at two different locations. The market will feature handmade ornaments and holiday gifts for purchase.

Ancient Owl Beer Garden, located at 6090 El Camino Real in Atascadero, will host the market on Tuesday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saucelito Canyon Winery, located at 3080 Biddle Ranch Rd in San Luis Obispo, will be the venue for the event on Sunday, Dec. 10, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

In addition to the fundraisers, Novy’s Ark welcomes handmade holiday ornaments from artists of all skill levels and ages. Donated gift items for the market are also appreciated. For those interested in sponsoring, donating, or volunteering, further information can be found at www.novysark.org.

About Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption

Novy’s Ark Dog Rescue & Adoption, operational since April 2022, has successfully rescued and rehomed over 90 dogs. These animals, saved from high-risk situations, are provided a nurturing environment within the Novy’s Ark family before being placed in their forever homes. Novy’s Ark operates as a non-profit organization with the EIN 88-0567155.

