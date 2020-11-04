Support local scouts by purchasing a handmade ‘pallet flag’ this Saturday

–Paso Robles Scout Troops 60 and 1602 have launched an innovative fundraiser to support scout programs while also fueling local patriotism.

The troops have refurbished old wood pallets and creatively painted them to look like American flags. The handcrafted “pallet flags” are now for sale and available for pickup this Saturday, November 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the “Scout Hut” located at 2247 Oak Street on the corner of Oak and 23rd streets in Paso Robles.

“Our Scouts and Scout families built and painted these pallet flags themselves and they look fantastic,” said Troop 60 Scoutmaster Eric Anderson. “They work well as a decorative porch or yard element, and the funds will go a long way to help Scouts with fees for summer camps, Scout registration, camping gear and more.”

The price of each pallet flag is $50. Most of the pallet flags measure 40 inches by 42 inches, but some are larger in size.

To order a pallet flag, email T60andT1602@hotmail.com. Include purchaser name and contact information; the number of pallet flags desired; and if there is a particular Scout you would like to credit for the sale. Purchasers will receive an order confirmation. Payment is due at time of pick up on Nov. 7 via cash or check, and be sure to bring a vehicle that can hold a pallet flag. Visit pasoroblestroop60.org for more information.

“We were not able to hold our traditional Scout fundraisers this year due to the pandemic,” Anderson said. “We hope that our community, family and friends will support the Scouts with this new fundraising opportunity.”

Established in 1975, Troop 60 was created by consolidating Troop 62 and Troop 63, which both had their origins in Paso Robles in the 1940s. Troop 60 (and the newer Troop 1602) derive their heritage from these two inaugural troops, continuing the mission to make a difference in the lives of young people, and to develop the leaders of tomorrow. To date, Troop 60 and Troop 1602 have graduated 123 scouts to the Eagle Scout rank. Troops 60 and 1602 are proud to be sponsored by the Paso Robles Rotary #1602. For more information on Troops 60 and 1602, visit pasoroblestroop60.org or contact PasoTroops60Scouts@gmail.com.

