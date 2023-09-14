Support local youth at upcoming Dining with the Arts Gala

Event coincides with youth arts center’s 25th anniversary

– Celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing the arts to life for community youth, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s annual Dining with the Arts Gala will take place Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. This year’s event, themed “A Night in the Museum,” aims to be an enchanting blend of art, music, live performances, and more.

A highlight of the evening will be student artists portraying living works of art by Edgar Degas, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Johanes Vermeer, and others. Gala guests can also support the youth arts center through specially curated silent, live, and online auctions featuring student artwork and gifts donated by generous community partners.

Tickets, on sale now, include appetizers, beer and wine, and a dinner of Paso Robles farm-to-table cuisine. Proceeds from the evening will help the youth arts center offer additional life-changing arts experiences to children of San Luis Obispo County through its acclaimed no-cost afterschool classes.

Individual tickets for this occasion are available for $150 and can be purchased at my805tix.com. For those interested in demonstrating their support at a higher level, sponsorship opportunities commence at $1,500, granting access to a VIP-sponsored table accommodating eight guests, with various alternative packages also on offer. To secure sponsorship or explore alternative packages, reach out to Barby Wunsch at barby.wunsch@pryoutharts.org.

For more information about the center and the event, visit https://pryoutharts.org/.

