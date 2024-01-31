Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 31, 2024
Support Paso Robles FFA at upcoming fundraising dinner 

Posted: 5:51 am, January 31, 2024 by News Staff

event center

Event includes food, beer and wine, silent auctions

– The Paso Robles Future Farmers of America (FFA) will host a dinner fundraiser on Mar. 9 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center Estrella Building.

Tickets for the event are priced at $100 per person or $700 per table of eight, encompassing a prime rib dinner along with beer and wine. The evening will feature both live and silent auctions.

For inquiries, individuals may contact Aimee Richard at (805) 610-8226 or Ron Alves at (559) 217-9021.

 

