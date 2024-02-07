Support play at annual children’s museum fundraiser

Tickets on sale now for Cioppino & Vino

– The Paso Robles Children’s Museum is celebrating 20 years of supporting play in Paso Robles. The Cioppino & Vino fundraiser helps to raise necessary funds in order to continue the legacy of Tom Martin’s dream to create a place where children can play and learn in a safe and interactive environment while preserving the volunteer firehouse.

Tickets are now on sale for Cioppino & Vino. Held Sunday, March 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Paso Robles Event Center. Cioppino & Vino will feature cioppino tasting from local chefs, wine tasting, cheese and wine pairings, and live and silent auctions with all proceeds going directly to the museum.

The cioppino will made by local chefs with each putting their own unique touch on the dish. Featured Chefs includ: Jeffry Wiesinger of Jeffry’s Wine Country BBQ, Rachel Ponce or Pai with Rachel and Frunchroom, Nick Nolan of Trumpet Vine Catering, Andrei Kibrik of I love to Cater, Greg and Kelly Wangard of Kelleco To Go, Andre and Cristina Averseng of PasoTerra. Cioppino will be tasted by a panel of judges and the winner will receive the Judges’ Award. The chefs will also be vying for the guests’ votes hoping to win the People’s Choice Award.

Wine will be poured by Paso Robles producers: Arndt, Dubost, Eberle, Graveyard, Hope Family, Hoyt, JDusi, Le Vigne and Peachy Canyon. In addition to their wine, Le Vigne will also feature cheese tastings paired with their wines. Appetizers and dessert by Bonnie Loftus of Jimmy’s Catering will round out the full food and wine, culinary experience.

Proceeds help support the museum’s Community Partner Program and daily operations expenses with over 90% of the total revenue going directly back to the museum.

Tickets are $75 per person for general admission while reserved tables for eight are available for $750. Purchase tickets online at pasokids.org or on Eventbrite.

About the Paso Robles Children’s Museum

The Children’s Museum at the Paso Robles Volunteer Firehouse is a non-profit 501(c) organization that serves children and families in the general public. The museum engages children in a joyful learn-through-play environment to inspire educational curiosity while honoring the heritage of volunteer firefighters. The museum provides membership opportunities, birthday parties, and school and youth group programming.

The museum partners with other youth based organizations and provides these community partners with free admissions and programs to the children and families they serve. The museum is located at 623 13th St. in the heart of downtown Paso Robles.

