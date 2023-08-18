Paso Robles News|Friday, August 18, 2023
Support the Boys & Girls Club at upcoming dinner, auction 

Posted: 6:33 am, August 18, 2023 by News Staff

‘Under the Harvest Moon’ event to feature food, wine, activities

– Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast will present a night of food and wine under the Harvest Moon on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Paso Robles Event Center. This year’s fundraiser will be a Winemakers’ Dinner with four courses by Chef Jeffery Scott. The seasonal menu will be paired with local wines from a variety of winemakers and vineyards.

There will be a live and silent auction, along with a happy hour and other activities, all to support the Boys & Girls Clubs of Mid Central Coast.

The live auction will feature items like trips, dinners, and one-of-a-kind experiences. A diverse array of silent auction items will include gift certificates, jewelry, and more. Auctioneer Todd Ventura and Mistress of Ceremonies Gina Fitzpatrick of the Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce will aim to keep things lively.

Single tickets are $150 each, and tables of eight and corporate sponsorship packages are also available. Visit centralcoastkids.org/event-calendar/winemaker-dinner-auction/ for more information and to purchase tickets.

 

