Support the community while shopping the Friends of the Library store 

Store is located inside the Paso Robles City Library lobby and is tax-free

– The Paso Robles Friends of the Library Holiday Book and Gift Store in the library lobby is full of unique gift ideas and stocking stuffers for holiday giving. Many organizations sell products that benefit different causes, and all the money spent in the store benefits the many programs that make the library such a vital resource for Paso Roblans of all ages. The shop is also tax-free.

Store hours are 10-5 Monday-Friday and 10-3 on Saturdays at the Paso Robles City Library, located at 1000 Spring Street.

