Support the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center this Giving Tuesday 

– On this Giving Tuesday, the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center extends a heartfelt appeal for support to enhance its mission of providing free arts education to 500 San Luis Obispo County youth this year. The community’s invaluable contributions have propelled the organization’s efforts over the past year, resulting in 500 children benefiting from 200 diverse class offerings, including urban dance, video production, theatre, voice camp, culinary arts, mosaic, and more.

Arts education plays a crucial role in the cognitive development of children, particularly during times of uncertainty and change. In response to the ongoing mental health crisis affecting youth, the youth arts center serves as a vital resource, offering healthy outlets for expression.

Participants at the youth arts center, such as former student Mariah Higuera, attest to the transformative impact of the program. Mariah, who initially joined as a shy five-year-old, now serves as a passionate instructor, teaching contemporary dance. The organization’s commitment to providing free and inclusive classes has empowered countless students like Mariah, fostering confidence, self-expression, and essential life skills.

This Giving Tuesday, the youth arts center aims to raise $35,000 to expand its mission and reach more children. Make a donation at https://donorbox.org/youth-arts-donate.

More information is available at pryoutharts.org.

