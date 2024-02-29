Paso Robles News|Thursday, February 29, 2024
Posted: 5:57 am, February 29, 2024 by News Staff

Support Trinity Lutheran School at fundraising event

Tickets on sale now

– Trinity Lutheran School Boosters announced the upcoming “Boots & Bling Under the Wings” fundraising Dinner & Auction event, scheduled to benefit Trinity Lutheran School in Paso Robles. The event will take place at Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles on Apr. 27, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

All interested individuals are invited to attend, with tickets currently on sale and sponsorships still available. Further details and ticket purchases can be made on the event website www.auctria.events/bootsandbling2024, with early bird pricing in effect until Mar. 20.Support Trinity Lutheran School at fundraising event

The event will include a barbecue-style dinner by Stein’s BBQ & Catering Co., live music, a raffle, silent auction, and a live auction hosted by Cody Dawson, Auctioneer. Proceeds from the event will contribute to supporting Trinity Lutheran School, including athletics, enrichment activities, and more.

Established in 1962, Trinity Lutheran School focuses on “promoting academic excellence, instilling moral values, and maintaining a Christ-centered approach.”

 

 

